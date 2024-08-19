SEAN HANNITY: Nothing is authentic about this DNC

Fox News host Sean Hannity criticizes the 2024 Democratic National Convention and Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign for being inauthentic on 'Hannity.'

SEAN HANNITY: The truth is, there's nothing real or authentic about this convention going on right behind me or the Harris-Walz campaign. Even a simple trip to a gas station is seemingly scripted. In case you haven't noticed, the Harris campaign is trying to highlight Kamala eating Doritos in order to connect with normal folks like us.

Kamala without a teleprompter is a pretty scary sight for Democratic Party elites. Whoosh! And it's, you know, not just the word salads. It's Kamala's radical beliefs that we have been showing you night after night after night. They are too far for most Americans. And her campaign knows it, which is why they are trying desperately to get her to flip and to flop and to flail and to change every stated position she's pretty much ever had. Because top Democrats know that if America understands who she is against fracking, against drilling, defund, dismantle, no bail laws. Kamala Harris, you know, let's decriminalize the borders. Let's get free health care and housing and education to illegal immigrants. If in fact, they know her position on the issues of the economy.

But don't expect to hear any real policy discussions this week, because this convention you know, Kamala Harris, it is scripted to the tee. And they went to great lengths to rehearse even a stop at a gas station and replace real, real people eating at a diner. At a restaurant. They have to go. Let's bring in the people that are actors or even our supporters. So you better believe the convention is going to be the most scripted, the most phony DNC in human history. And Kamala, the con artist. Well, the funniest campaign we've ever seen … smoke, mirrors, lies, deception, manipulation and, frankly, all of that is corrupt.