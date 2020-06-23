Sean Hannity accuses 'media mob' of 'protecting fragile Joe just like they did Hillary'

Sean Hannity said Tuesday that the mainstream "media mob" Tuesday has been "shielding" Joe Biden for months as he conducts his campaign almost exclusively in the basement of his Delaware home.

"The ever-weak, forgetful Joe Biden has been in public life for over 50 years," Hannity began. "So over five decades, he must have come up with a plan and must have done things, right?

"The mob and the media will never tell you. We might never know because the forgetful one has not held a press conference in 82 days," he added. "The media mob, of course, aiding and abetting and protecting fragile Joe just like they did Hillary [in] 2016. After 82 days, Joe has been mostly hiding in his basement bunker."

Hannity highlighted the glaring double standard between the media's treatment of the presumptive Democratic nominee and that of President Trump.

"Instead of taking any questions from reporters, he [Biden] conducts what are these pre-scripted and frankly pathetic podcasts, which he somehow manages to even botch again and again and again," the primetime host said.

"No outrage from the media mob. He gets a pass. Predictably, they do this often. President Trump, [if] he goes a few seconds or days without taking questions, they have a collective meltdown.

"Joe Biden can actually go 82 days with no questions, no media pretty much at all, [or] only friendly media?" Hannity asked. "That’s because they are shielding Joe Biden."