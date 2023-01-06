SEAN HANNITY: McCarthy now on the verge of becoming the next Speaker of the House

Fox News host Sean Hannity announced in Friday's monologue that according to his sources, Kevin McCarthy's speaker battle is close to coming to an end.

SEAN HANNITY: I start tonight with big news on Capitol Hill. My sources are now telling me with every detail you'd want, this weeklong battle that we've had, this political battle in our nation's capital is now almost over. Kevin McCarthy is now on the verge of becoming the next Speaker of the House. He is now just really two votes away from securing the gavel, based on the votes that I know. And when the House goes back into session sometime in the next few minutes, it appears that he is on a path to get the votes.

HERE ARE THE SIX REMAINING HOLDOUTS PREVENTING KEVIN MCCARTHY FROM BECOMING HOUSE SPEAKER

…

Let me be clear about one thing. Do I wish that this week's negotiations had been wrapped up behind closed doors – all done, wrapped in a nice bow before January 3rd, before this week? Yeah. I kind of wish that. I bet all of you wish that as well. Right? But am I angry at the group of Republican lawmakers from the Freedom Caucus that I've always supported, that fought for assurances that we were not going to get another John Boehner, another weak leader as speaker. I'm glad we're not going to have that as well. Kevin McCarthy is not John Boehner. He already signed his name, as you know, we've gone over it – to the commitments to America with a long list of America First promises and policies. We have gone through all of that in great detail. He also agreed to a one vote threshold for a motion to vacate. And that means any one Republican can now force a vote, sort of like a no confidence vote, to oust the speaker of the House. Again, if he doesn't live up to the promises that he has made to his fellow colleagues and to you, the American people. If he turns into John Boehner Jr, just one member can force a vote and he can be removed from office. I don't think we're going to have that happen. I think they are all united in an agenda that I think most conservatives will like.