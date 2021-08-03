Sean Hannity: Mask mandates are coming back, unless you're a prominent Democrat

Sean Hannity called out the left Monday - including Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser - for not following the indoor mask guidance they themselves initiated. Hannity noted on the mandates that "if you're a well-known Democrat though, the rules don't apply to you."

DC MAYOR BOWSER REJOINS EVER-GROWING LIST OF COVID HYPOCRITES

SEAN HANNITY: Mask mandates are now coming back in city after city, even for vaccinated people. Apparently, if you're a well-known Democrat though, the rules don't apply to you. Because after announcing a brand new indoor mask mandate in Washington, D.C., even if you're vaccinated, Mayor Bowser celebrated her birthday, not following her own mandate, as you can see pictured there, mask-free with comedian Dave Chappelle, a pretty funny guy.

She also attended an indoor wedding with hundreds of guests. And again, I don't see a mask there either. Just like the Democrats from Texas flying on that private jet to cause the Democrats to end the filibuster, as they themselves were filibustering. Because she's a Democrat, don't worry, fake news CNN, she will get a free pass.

