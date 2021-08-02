DC Mayor Bowser rejoins ever-growing list of COVID hypocrites

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser appeared to break her own coronavirus-related restrictions over the weekend, renewing her standing on the ever-growing list of "rules for thee, not for me" Democrats who have faced criticism for hypocrisy over the course of the pandemic.

Bowser was spotted maskless indoors less than 24 hours after her order reinstating the district’s indoor mask mandate went into effect Saturday morning for everyone over 2 years old, regardless of vaccination status.

DC MAYOR BOWSER PHOTOGRAPHED MASKLESS AT WEDDING RECEPTION AFTER REINSTATING MASK MANDATE

Bowser's office told Fox News that the wedding ceremony she officiated Saturday night was outdoors on a rooftop and that she "wore a mask indoors in compliance with the mandate." The Washington Examiner, however, took a photo of her sitting indoors without a mask and reported that she was not actively eating or drinking when the photo was taken.

It’s not the first time Bowser has made headlines for appearing to flout her own rules during the pandemic. In November, she defended attending President Biden’s election victory party in Delaware, which was on the mayor's list of high-risk states at the time, saying it was considered "essential travel" because she met with members of the Biden-Harris campaign in her "official capacity."

Bowser is among dozens of Democrats who have told others to act one way while acting differently themselves over the course of the pandemic.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot faced criticism last week for hosting Lollapalooza, one of the largest music festivals in the country, while threatening to reinstate COVID-19 restrictions.

In April of last year, Lightfoot defended herself for getting a haircut during her citywide stay-at-home order, calling herself "the public face of this city." In November, she made headlines again after she attended a Biden election victory street party, saying sometimes people "need to have a relief and come together."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi faced a backlash last September after she was caught on video getting her hair done without a mask while salons in San Francisco remained closed. Pelosi later claimed she was "set up" by the salon owner, who later said she fled the city over death threats.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom faced widespread criticism last November after he mingled without a mask with California Medical Association officials at a semi-indoors party at The French Laundry restaurant in Napa. He later called it a "bad mistake" — the same day he banned indoor dining in most counties.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed attended a semi-indoors birthday party at the same restaurant just one day after Newsom's infamous outing and just three days before she banned indoor dining in her own city.

In March of last year, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio defended hitting a public gym just hours before ordering them all to close, saying, "I live in the regular world." One month later, he and his wife, Chirlane McCray, were spotted taking a leisurely stroll through a Brooklyn park 11 miles from their home after he banned nonessential travel.

In August of last year, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney was caught dining indoors in Maryland after banning indoor dining in his own city. "I’m sorry if my decision hurt" you, he later said. Three months later, he was spotted enjoying a beer indoors just one day before he banned indoor dining.

Multiple Democrats, including Govs. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Phil Murphy of New Jersey and J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, were also criticized for marching with George Floyd protesters last summer during the height of the pandemic.