Sean Hannity explores America's notorious Depression-era outlaws in new Fox Nation series

The stories behind four of America's most notorious outlaws are coming soon to Fox Nation.

Beginning July 16, Fox News primetime host Sean Hannity will continue his 2024 series "Outlaws and Lawmen" by diving into the true stories of legendary criminals John Dillinger, Bonnie and Clyde, Baby Face Nelson, and Ma Barker in the new historical drama series "Wanted: Dead or Alive," with new episodes dropping weekly.

"In the shadows of the Great Depression, outlaws cemented their names into history as America’s most wanted," Hannity said, commenting on the series.

"I’m thrilled to further this series and share the stories that ultimately defined a generation," the press release continued.

Hannity will transport viewers back to the Great Depression, which enshrouded the nation in desperation and despair in direct contrast to the distant memory of the roaring '20s.

Bank foreclosures and joblessness abounded, sowing the seeds of desperation and creating a new breed of outlaw notorious for robbing banks and pulling off daring kidnappings as they sealed their place in American folklore — and into the crosshairs of the FBI.

Each episode of "Wanted: Dead or Alive" will focus on a single character or duo’s story, re-imagining the era and focusing on the acts that cemented their identities as outlaws.

Best known for being the longest-running primetime cable news host in history, Hannity also hosts the "Sean" podcast on Fox Nation, speaking to popular personalities like fitness guru Jillian Michaels and boxing legend Mike Tyson, and others in in-depth sit-down interviews touching on politics, health, sports, entertainment and more.

