Harris Faulkner hosts 'America's Most Wanted: Missing Persons' on FOX

Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner is getting back to her "true crime roots" by helping missing people from around the nation as they try to reunite with their loved ones.

She will host "America's Most Wanted: Missing Persons," a three-week series set to premiere Monday on FOX at 8pm ET, showcasing pivotal missing person cases from around the country.

"Did you know that 2,300 people daily in America are reported missing? 2, 300 people daily. I don't know that we have that in our mind," Faulkner told "Fox & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones on Monday.

"That's about 600,000 per year. And what that means is, while the majority of them turn up in the first 24 to 48 hours for different reasons, you have some who may have gotten lost, run away, especially the younger that they are — but that means that thousands, tens of thousands of cases are unresolved right away."

"Those people deserve to be found. Those families deserve to have their loved ones," she continued.



Child safety advocate Elizabeth Smart, who was abducted as a child, is one of the guest hosts for Monday's premiere. She was only 14 years old when she was kidnapped, and for nine months, she survived on hope.

Smart is a married mother of three, but her story is far from over. She regularly speaks on behalf of missing and exploited children.

Faulkner noted many of the cases detailed in the premiere involve the nation's most vulnerable: America's children.

"These cases are so important. They involve tonight, children, beautiful Americans who are missing. Please watch tonight," Faulkner said.

"And if you see someone, my call to action to you now, start it early in the morning, almost 12 hours before this show airs. If you see someone, if you know anything, if you're watching the show, please call our tips hotline, 1-866-AMWSTIPS."

She reiterated the importance of accurate reporting so that families can be reunited with their missing loved ones.

"With all of those people missing, it's on all of us, in news, no matter what we do, to make sure we get our facts straight," Faulkner said. "We've got to be factual with people and lead with our minds and our hearts."

An all-new episode of John Walsh's "America's Most Wanted" will air at 9 PM following the premiere.

