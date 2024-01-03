SEAN HANNITY: Epstein hung out with some of the most well-connected people on Earth

Fox News host Sean Hannity breaks down newly released documents from the Jeffrey Epstein case on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: The Epstein Files, they have been released and we are now learning the names of more than 150 individuals allegedly associated with the powerful convicted pedophile that includes former President Bill Clinton.

The ultra-wealthy convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, we know is dead, but he leaves behind what is a long trail of high-profile associates and friends, including many who knew about or may have participated in his massive web of sexual abuse. To date, no one other than Epstein and his partner, Ghislaine Maxwell, have ever been charged or convicted in connection with their "underage sex trafficking ring and allegations," but tonight, a court has just unsealed a list of names in a civil suit, this one brought by one of Epstein's alleged victims.

Epstein hung out with some of the most well-connected people on Earth, including billionaires, actors, world leaders and according to flight logs, former President Bill Clinton took nearly two dozen flights on Epstein's private planes, including the jet that came to be known as the Lolita Express and tonight's unsealed documents do mention the former president, including this exchange with one of Epstein's victims: "Epstein said that one time Clinton liked them young, referring to girls." Now, keep in mind, these are allegations as from a civil suit, and that was a suit that was settled and have not been proven in a court of law. Former President Clinton has denied any wrongdoing.