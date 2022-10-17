Expand / Collapse search
SEAN HANNITY: Dems are desperately trying to defeat Herschel Walker

Hannity highlights the media's bias against Herschel Walker

Fox News Staff
Sean Hannity exposed the media bias against Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker as he is locked in a tight race with incumbent Democrat Senator Warnock on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: We are a mere 22 days away from a tipping point election for the direction of this country. Democrats, they are pouring tens and tens of millions of dollars and resources into this state and many others in what is a desperate attempt to defeat, smear, slander Herschel Walker. Last night they attempted to ambush Herschel Walker at a fake debate that was organized by a group of individuals who, quote, "donated thousands of dollars to Democrats, including Joe Biden. 

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker speaks during a campaign stop at Battle Lumber Co. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Wadley, Georgia.

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker speaks during a campaign stop at Battle Lumber Co. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, in Wadley, Georgia. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Georgia Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff and even Raphael Warnock, who was in the debate, the Atlanta Press Club director who is in charge of the sham debate donated to both Joe Biden and Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.