SEAN HANNITY: Washington is now led by some of the dumbest, most incompetent people on the face of the earth

SEAN HANNITY: We begin tonight in the Washington swamp. Now led by some of the dumbest, most incompetent people on the face of the earth, our economy is in shambles because of their reckless spending. Gas prices, they're going up through the roof again because of their war on American energy. Average price per gallon in L.A. today, $6.26 statewide in California, $6.18. Live in Oregon, $5.29. Washington State, $5.17. And it's only going higher.

Now, our kids have fallen behind in school because of their unscientific COVID restrictions. Illegal immigration. Opioid fentanyl deaths are at an all-time high because of their reckless, open-border policy. We have Europe at war because of their weakness. And of course, in Afghanistan and now we have Vladimir Putin threatening to use tactical nuclear weapons and today pretty much declaring that one-third of Ukraine is now his. And in the wake of Hurricane Ian, Florida's Gulf Coast is now lucky to have strong state and local leadership, because obviously the president of the United States is not mentally capable of coordinating anything.

