SEAN HANNITY: Democrats don't actually care about democracy

Fox News host Sean Hannity breaks down efforts by the Democratic Party to evade democracy in the name of power on "Hannity."

NORTH CAROLINA GOES ALL IN WITH DNC IN HAVING BIDEN ALONE ON PRIMARY BALLOT, FLOUTING DEMOCRAT CHALLENGERS

HANNITY: Now, of course, many Democrats don't actually care about democracy. They just want power in perpetuity, one party, no checks, no balances and no dissent. They believe deeply in their hearts that we, the American people, we simply cannot be trusted and we should not have any say in deciding the vote. Take a look at the 2024 Democratic primary. Look at North Carolina. With Biden's popularity at an all time low. State officials there accepted a request from the Democratic Party to actually remove every candidate from the primary ballot except for Joe Biden. What a great system. I applaud North Carolina. It's just a little too risky to actually have voters have another option. Does that seem like real democracy to you? But this is just the beginning.

Ultimately, Democrats would like to expand the Supreme Court. We know about that. They want to pack it with Democratic activists that would legislate from the bench. They would love to grant statehood to Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico, they believe, to secure four more Democratic U.S. senators. And, of course, they would absolutely love to grant amnesty to eight and a half million new reliable voters who they aided and abetted in lawbreaking and now they would grant the great gift of citizenship. But of course, I'm sure they wouldn't expect votes in return for that great gift, would they? Not the people that dared to insist, you know, you come into the country legally, you're not going to vote for those people. The people that said follow the law, respect our borders, respect our sovereignty, respect our laws. This is all about power in perpetuity, not democracy. So when you have a Democrat on fake news, CNN or MS-DNC proclaiming their love for democracy, just know they are nothing more than wolves in sheep's clothing.