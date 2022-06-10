Sean Hannity: Buckle up for Biden's summer of stagflation and suffering

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Sean Hannity blasted President Biden for the nation's decades-long inflation high Friday on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: Tonight, while Democrats devote almost all of their time and energy to the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 18 months ago — well, America's economy is literally coming apart at the seams, and quite frankly, so is the president.

Now, inflation went up yet again to an all new, 41-year high, 8.6%. Now the cost of food is up 10.1%. The cost of housing, 7%. Rent is up in some places as high as 20%. Household energy bills, they're up a whopping 19.1%. And meanwhile, the average cost for a gallon of gas has now more than doubled since Biden took over as president. Now over $5 a gallon nationwide, for the first time ever. Remember, when he first became president on day one, you were only paying $2.39 for a gallon of gasoline.

Now, to make matters even worse, we have major supply shortages — that continues to plague the country. Hot sauce, by the way, that's the latest product that might soon go missing from store shelves. And in order to cope with the shortages and inflation and high gas prices, well, now manufacturers, look at this, and I don't really blame them, they have to shrink the size of their packages. In other words, not only do you pay more, but you're getting less for what you pay for. The AP is now calling it "shrinkflation."

Joe went on to blame Florida Sen. Rick Scott, congressional Republicans, he blamed ExxonMobil, he previously was blaming Vladimir Putin, big meat conglomerates, COVID-19, greedy corporations, people with diabetes, climate change, billionaires and when all else fails, just blame Donald Trump.

Now, naturally, Biden himself has not accepted any of the share of responsibility or blame. Forget the trillions of dollars in new spending, the artificial reduction of the world's oil and gas supply because of his, well, adherence to climate alarmism and that religious cult. And according to Joe, that has nothing to do with gas prices or inflation.

It has everything to do with it.