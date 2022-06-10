Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

AMERICAS NEWSROOM
Published

Kudlow on inflation hitting new high: Anyone in Congress who wants to spend right now is 'out of their mind'

Inflation hits a fresh 40-year high in May as consumer prices surge under the Biden admin.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Larry Kudlow on inflation report: Anyone in Congress who wants to spend right now is 'out of their mind' Video

Larry Kudlow on inflation report: Anyone in Congress who wants to spend right now is 'out of their mind'

FOX Business host talks solutions to record inflation rates on ‘America’s Newsroom.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow called for a freeze on domestic spending on "America’s Newsroom" Friday after inflation hit a new 40-year high as May consumer prices surged under the Biden administration.

INFLATION HITS FRESH 40-YEAR HIGH IN MAY WITH CONSUMER PRICES SURGING 8.6%

LARRY KUDLOW: Anybody in Congress who wants to spend on some bill right now -- environmental spending, energy tax credits, health care, child allowances, DB derivatives – anybody that wants to spend has got to be out of their mind. Given a report like this and given the trend line and given the acceleration of inflation, we need to freeze domestic spending while the Fed removes excess cash from the economy. 

This shows you we're headed downscale. It's going to be very difficult, if not impossible, to avoid a recession in the next 12 months. That's what's going to happen here.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

May inflation report a 'very bad sign:' Larry Kudlow Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.