©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Sean Hannity, Bret Baier star in Fox News Channel promo set to air during Super Bowl LIX pregame show

Brian Flood By Brian Flood , Nikolas Lanum Fox News
Published
Super Bowl LIX: A story too close to call Video

Sean Hannity and Bret Baier teamed up for Super Bowl LIX on FOX Sports this Sunday.

Fox News Channel fans will see familiar faces when they tune into the Super Bowl LIX pregame show. 

Sean Hannity and Bret Baier filmed a lighthearted ad that is set to air Sunday on FOX during pregame coverage of Super Bowl LIX. The ad kicks off with Hannity and Baier in makeup chairs, appearing to prepare for their Fox News programs. 

"How do you think this story is gonna play out?," Baier asks.

Hannity responds, "Too close to call."

Hannity and Baier Super Bowl commercial

But the Fox News anchors weren’t talking about a political story, which is revealed when their black makeup capes are ripped off to show Hannity is wearing a red Kansas City Chiefs jersey and Baier is sporting a green Philadelphia Eagles jersey. 

"Go big, or go home," they say as the Fox News Channel logo appears. 

Hannity and Baier Chiefs Eagles

Hannity then asks, "Are we in a Super Bowl LIX spot?"

"It feels super," Baier responds. 

Baier will also present a wide-ranging interview with President Trump during the FOX Super Bowl Sunday pregame show. The pre-taped interview took place at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, and will air in the 3 p.m. ET hour. 

FOX is set to broadcast Super Bowl LIX from New Orleans on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET. 

Brian Flood is a media editor/reporter for FOX News Digital. Story tips can be sent to brian.flood@fox.com and on Twitter: @briansflood. 