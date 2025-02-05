Sean Hannity, Bret Baier star in Fox News Channel promo set to air during Super Bowl LIX pregame show

Fox News Channel fans will see familiar faces when they tune into the Super Bowl LIX pregame show.

Sean Hannity and Bret Baier filmed a lighthearted ad that is set to air Sunday on FOX during pregame coverage of Super Bowl LIX. The ad kicks off with Hannity and Baier in makeup chairs, appearing to prepare for their Fox News programs.

"How do you think this story is gonna play out?," Baier asks.

Hannity responds, "Too close to call."

Bret Baier will interview President Donald Trump during Super Bowl pre-game show

But the Fox News anchors weren’t talking about a political story, which is revealed when their black makeup capes are ripped off to show Hannity is wearing a red Kansas City Chiefs jersey and Baier is sporting a green Philadelphia Eagles jersey.

"Go big, or go home," they say as the Fox News Channel logo appears.

Hannity then asks, "Are we in a Super Bowl LIX spot?"

"It feels super," Baier responds.

Baier will also present a wide-ranging interview with President Trump during the FOX Super Bowl Sunday pregame show. The pre-taped interview took place at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, and will air in the 3 p.m. ET hour.

FOX is set to broadcast Super Bowl LIX from New Orleans on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET.