SEAN HANNITY: Biden can put Trump border policies back in place with the stroke of a pen

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls on President Biden to fix the border crisis on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: The House just voted to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his role in the Biden border disaster, the crisis he created. Two articles, in fact, were approved, one accusing him of refusing to comply with federal immigration laws and another accusing him of violating public trust.

This weekend, Mayorkas tried to deflect responsibility for his role in the crisis, claiming, oh, the system has been broken for years and repeating the lie that they need Congress to fix it. No, they don't.

