Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

SEAN HANNITY: Biden can put Trump border policies back in place with the stroke of a pen

Mayorkas tried to deflect responsibility for his role in the crisis, Hannity says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Sean Hannity: Biden rescinded all the Trump policies that worked Video

Sean Hannity: Biden rescinded all the Trump policies that worked

Fox News host Sean Hannity says Biden has the power to put the Trump policies back in place on 'Hannity.'

Fox News host Sean Hannity calls on President Biden to fix the border crisis on "Hannity." 

SEAN HANNITY: The House just voted to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his role in the Biden border disaster, the crisis he created. Two articles, in fact, were approved, one accusing him of refusing to comply with federal immigration laws and another accusing him of violating public trust.  

JOHN KIRBY FRUSTRATED BY KARINE JEAN-PIERRE'S ROLE IN HIS BRIEFINGS AMID ONGOING TENSION: REPORT 

This weekend, Mayorkas tried to deflect responsibility for his role in the crisis, claiming, oh, the system has been broken for years and repeating the lie that they need Congress to fix it. No, they don't.  

... 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Joe, you have the power with the stroke of a pen. You rescinded the Trump policies that were working. With the stroke of a pen, you can put them back in place. Now, if the system, by the way, has been broken for so long, then we have to ask ourselves, "Why did Joe Biden and the entire Biden administration lie to the country, all of you, for three years? How many times did they tell you that the border was secure and the border was closed?" 

This article was written by Fox News staff.