Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

President Biden explicitly told reporters on Tuesday he was not taking questions during remarks he made at the White House following last week's explosive press conference.

"I'm not going to be taking any questions, but I'll be taking questions tomorrow or the next day," Biden said as he approached the podium. "But I don't want anything to get in the way of this statement."

Biden stuck to the script for roughly eight minutes, speaking about the Senate passing the $95 billion foreign aid package for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, and urging House Republicans to pass the bill. He railed against those opposing the bill, saying they're "playing into Putin's hands."

He also attacked former President Trump for his recent comments about not protecting NATO allies from Russia if they haven't paid their commitments.

BIDEN LASHES OUT AT REPORTERS ASKING ABOUT AGE CONCERNS AFTER SPECIAL COUNSEL REPORT: ‘THAT’S YOUR JUDGMENT!'

Biden typically ends his speeches with "May God protect our troops." This time he said, "God bless you all. May God protect our speaker."

"And I promise I'll come back and answer questions later. Thank you," Biden added before walking away.

The president's refusal to take questions comes just days after he lashed out at several reporters following the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur's report that fueled more questions about his mental acuity.

At a last-minute prime-time White House press conference Thursday evening, Biden took questions from reporters, with many exchanges turning combative.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy was the first to catch Biden's attention.

"Something the special counsel said in his report is that one of the reasons you were not charged is because, in his description, you are a ‘well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory,'" Doocy said.

MEDIA FUME OVER SCATHING REPORT THAT FUELED QUESTIONS ABOUT BIDEN'S MENTAL ACUITY: ‘THIS IS AGEISM’

"I'm well-meaning, and I'm an elderly man and I know what the hell I'm doing," Biden responded. "I've been president and I put this country back on its feet. I don't need his recommendation —"

"How bad is your memory? And can you continue as president?" Doocy asked.

"My memory is so bad I let you speak," Biden shot back.

Washington Post reporter Tyler Pager asked Biden whether he was concerned that the report would "fuel further concern about your age," to which Biden swiped, "Only by some of you."

The president later got into a combative exchange with CNN correspondent MJ Lee, who pressed him on his previous comments urging Americans to "watch me" when he's asked about his age.

"Many [of the] American people have been watching, and they have expressed concerns about your age," Lee said.

"That is your judgment!" Biden shouted at her. "That is your judgment! That is not the judgment of the press."

BILL MAHER SAYS BIDEN CAN BE SWITCHED OUT AT DNC CONVENTION: HE SOLD HIMSELF AS A ‘ONE-TERM’ PRESIDENT

"They've expressed concerns about your mental acuity," Lee continued. "They say that you're too old. Mr. President, you told me in December that you believe there are many Democrats who could defeat Donald Trump. So, why does it have to be you now?"

"Because I'm the most qualified person in this country to be president of the United States and finish the job I started," Biden responded.

In the same press conference, Biden made headlines for mistakenly mixing up Egypt's president with Mexico's when discussing the Israel-Gaza war.

Hur, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate Biden's handling of classified documents, concluded he would not bring charges against Biden in part because a jury would find him to be a "sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory," despite the acknowledgment that the documents were "willfully" obtained by Biden both as vice president and as a senator.

Hur's report also revealed that Biden had a "hazy" memory about when he was previously in office and when his son, Beau, died.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

These revelations, in addition to his recent slew of gaffes, continue to fuel concerns among voters that 81-year-old Biden is too old to seek a second term, which polls have repeatedly shown.