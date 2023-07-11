SEAN HANNITY: Biden has thoroughly embarrassed the entire country on the world stage

Fox News host Sean Hannity dissected President Biden’s performance on the world stage on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Your president, Joe, has thoroughly embarrassed the entire country on the world stage on his latest European adventure. Earlier today, he actually had to be led around and told where to stand by fellow world leaders numerous times while repeatedly looking lost and dazed and confused during the ongoing NATO summit that is taking place in Lithuania.

BIDEN'S 'GRANDFATHERLY APPEAL' AND 'WARMTH' MAY HELP HIM AT NATO SUMMIT: REPORT

Unfortunately, the start of his trip was not much better either. Yesterday, he appeared to awkwardly use King Charles for balance, hanging on to him and walk with noticeable stiffness will call it and later, he seemed to forget where he was distracted in conversation with a British soldier before having to be led away by King Charles. ...Since becoming president, Joe's time in office has been nothing but one embarrassment after another and of course, the economy is in a shambles.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

World affairs couldn't be any worse than they are and now Joe also skipped out on tonight's dinner with other NATO leaders, sending Secretary of State Tony 'Winking' Blinken in his place. That should give you all confidence because according to officials, he has a big speech tomorrow and a four-day workweek, which is frankly too much for your weak, fragile cognitive mess of a president to handle, but in Joe's defense, he's coming off a very long, very stressful weekend. There's a lot of stress pulling that beach chair along the beaches of Delaware and, of course, fighting with his beach chair at different moments.