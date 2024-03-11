Sean Hannity: Biden has proved himself to be a terrible president

Fox News host Sean Hannity torpedoes President Biden’s open border policies following Laken Riley’s death on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Joe Biden signed dozens of executive orders, as Mayorkas once said, too many to even list. All of those executive orders with the stroke of a pen eliminated Donald Trump's critical border protections that were working, including several on his very first day in office. He even flew hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants just directly from their home countries, from Latin American airports, saving them the trip to the border. Guess what? You paid for all those private flights and now terrorists have to be here among the millions of illegals who have entered our country.

Joe, are you even going to listen to your own FBI director? (who I don't particularly think is the best at his job, and I think he's weaponized and politicized .... the greatest institution ever, the height of law enforcement in the world the gold standard that has been corrupted by politics) Now, according to Gallup, a large majority of the American people now see Joe Biden's open border as a critical threat to our country and yet, President Biden refuses to reverse course.

