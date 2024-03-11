CNN declined to air ad that faults Biden for Laken Riley’s murder during State of the Union

A conservative nonprofit, Building America’s Future, hit CNN for not airing an ad that faults President Biden for Laken Riley’s tragic murder during last week’s State of the Union address, but the network insists the commercial didn’t meet its standards.

"CNN and Joe Biden are in lockstep once again," Building America’s Future Advisor Phil Cox said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"It is shameful that CNN is censoring the truth and trying to protect President Biden by refusing to air this ad. The American people understand that Biden’s open borders agenda is responsible for the death of Laken Riley," Cox continued. "Building America’s Future won't be deterred when it comes to the important work of informing the public on how we are all less safe in Joe Biden’s America."

Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student at Augusta University, was killed while jogging on trails around the University of Georgia campus in Athens, Ga. Jose Antonio Ibarra, a 26-year-old Venezuelan national who was living illegally in the United States, has been charged with her murder.

The "Run" ad, which has gone viral on social media, was aired on Fox News Channel and MSNBC. It begins with a narrator saying, "Laken Riley should have been able to go on a run, in broad daylight without being murdered by an illegal immigrant. But Joe Biden promised not to deport illegal immigrants."

It then showed clips of Biden saying illegal immigrants "should not be the focus of deportation" and wouldn’t be "put in jail while waiting for their hearing" before the narrator evoked Riley’s alleged killer.

"So, when Jose Ibarra crossed into America illegally, he was not deported, he was not put in jail. Biden also supported sanctuary cities," the narrator said. "So, when Jose Ibarra was arrested in New York City for endangering a child, he was freed a second time. Ibarra went to Georgia, where he beat Laken Riley to death. How many more killers has Biden set free?"

A CNN spokesperson told Fox News Digital that "the advertisement did not meet commercial clearance guidelines and policies."

A CNN source said that "all ads that run on our air go through a review to ensure we are presenting factual and accurate information to our audience" and the Building America’s Future spot didn’t make the cut as originally submitted because of "claims that were unsubstantiated."

Riley’s killing has gripped the nation as the border crisis continues. During his State of the Union, Biden seemed to refer to her as "Lincoln" rather than "Laken," prompting widespread backlash.

"Biden does not even KNOW my child’s name – it’s pathetic! If you are going to say her name (even when forced to do so) at least say the right name!" Laken’s mother, Allyson Phillips, wrote on Facebook in response after someone noted Biden called her "Lincoln" and said he was trying to "minimize" her murder by invoking his son Beau’s death from cancer.

