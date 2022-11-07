SEAN HANNITY: Are you better off now than 21 months ago?

Sean Hannity discussed the damage the Biden administration has done to the country and asked Americans to ask themselves if they have been better off under Biden's leadership on "Hannity."

SEAN HANNITY: HAVING DEMOCRATS IN CHARGE OF EVERYTHING HAS BEEN AN ‘UNMITIGATED DISASTER’

SEAN HANNITY: This brings us to the most important question every American this election needs to be asking themselves, are you better off? Are you better off than you were twenty-one months ago? Are you happy? We have a 40-year record high of inflation. We have backbreaking gas prices, diesel prices and a diesel shortage. Are you happy about that? Is that the best we're capable of? Are you happy that our borders are wide open? 4.5 million illegal immigrants, it's estimated, aided and abetted by Joe Biden and his policies.

Human trafficking, drug smuggling, record deaths of fentanyl and heroin. Are you happy with your children getting indoctrinated at your schools with critical race theory, radical gender theory, other woke ideologies while parents, by the way, you are told to sit down, shut up, or you will risk being investigated as a domestic terrorist. Are you happy with zero bail laws in this country? In other words, violent criminal bank robber, they get caught, let them out. No bail. Get caught again. Let them out, no bail. Are you happy with lax prosecutions even for violent crimes? Are you happy with the spike in crime all over this country in small towns and big cities?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE: