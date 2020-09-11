Sean Hannity reflects on 9/11 anniversary: 'We must never forget. Always be prepared'

Fox News' Sean Hannity opened his program Friday night by reflecting on the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people in New York City, northern Virginia and Shanksville, Pa.

"Evil, radical Islamic terrorists turned passenger planes into literal weapons of war ..." the "Hannity" host recalled. "Every year, [this is] a hard show to do. [We] think back to that day, I remember where I was. I'm sure you remember where you were. I remember every detail, seeing real human suffering and the tragedy that was occurring right before our eyes."

"We must always remember, they were at war with us ... we were not at war with them," Hannity added. "There is evil in this world and we've seen it.

"In the last century alone, [there have been] 100 million dead human beings because of some '-ism.' Fascism, Communism, Nazism. Now we're dealing with radical Islamism. We saw it on 9/11, 2001. We must never forget. Always be prepared."

The host noted that Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden put the election campaign aside to attend remembrance ceremonies in New York City. Meanwhile, President Trump gave remarks in Shanksville, Pa., where United Airlines Flight 93 crashed after passengers stormed the cockpit where hijackers were piloting the plane toward Washington D.C.

"We will continue to reflect on that day, September 11, 2001," Hannity concluded, "and remember also, human goodness, human triumph ... in the midst of tragedy."