SEAN HANNITY: With 33 days until the midterms, Democrats are panicking

Fox News host Sean Hannity ripped into Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman's record on crime on "Hannity."

RECORDS SHOW ONE THIRD OF FETTERMAN'S DAYS AS LT. GOV HAD EMPTY SCHEDULE FOR MORE THAN 3 YEARS: AP

SEAN HANNITY: Joe is rolling out a political Hail Mary. And today, one year after firing or suspending dozens of White House staffers for past marijuana use, well Biden announced a widespread pardon to anybody convicted of marijuana possession, of the, on the federal level. And keep in mind, this only involves charges at the federal level. It could include a huge number of drug traffickers and gang members that pled down to simple possession. Naturally, Pennsylvania's trust fund brat in a hoodie that never worked a day in his life, although he pretends to, John Fetterman he is overjoyed, actually tweeting out, "We did it, Joe," we did it. Anyway, Fetterman doesn't believe that anyone should be in prison, pretty much. He wants to legalize not just marijuana, but other hard drugs, and he wants the taxpayers of Pennsylvania to fund their safe heroin shooting zones. Is that where you want your tax dollars in Pittsburgh going, in Philly going, Bucks County going, other parts of Pennsylvania. He's also called for the prisons to be empty by at least a third. As lieutenant governor, he actively tried to free multiple violent murderers, that includes one man who was sentenced to life for killing someone with a garden shears in a parking garage. Another felon who killed a woman by stabbing her in the chest with a pair of scissors.

33 days til the midterms, John Fetterman has never been asked a question by the media mob. He's never had to explain why he attempted to get so many convicted murderers freed in prison, why he wants to empty the prisons. After a stroke he has been mentally unable to debate Dr. Oz, answer any questions from anybody in the media and his very brief campaign events are few and far between and for good reason.

