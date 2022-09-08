Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pennsylvania
Published

Dems defend Pennsylvania Senate candidate Fetterman's lack of public appearances, debates

John Fetterman has kept public appearances in Pennsylvania to a minimum

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrats are waving off concerns about Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman's health after his recent stroke.

The Democratic nominee has shunned the press and avoided lengthy speeches since returning to the campaign trail. When speaking, Fetterman has shown difficulty articulating his thoughts or maintaining long sentences.

Fetterman now says he will debate Republican candidate Mehmet Oz, though no final details have been agreed upon.

"Listen, Fetterman doesn’t need to debate him right now," Sen. Jeanne Shaheen told told Politico on Thursday. "Because he's ahead. It’s still early. I think, ultimately, he will [debate]."

DR. OZ DOUBLES DOWN IN PENNSYLVANIA SENATE FIGHT, SAYS FETTERMAN IS SCARED TO DEBATE OR IS LYING ABOUT HEALTH

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s editorial board questioned if Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is fit for the job if he is not capable of debating his opponent after suffering a stroke earlier this year. 

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s editorial board questioned if Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is fit for the job if he is not capable of debating his opponent after suffering a stroke earlier this year.  (Justin Merriman/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

She added, "And why should he help Oz’s campaign? Why does he need to do it now?"

Fetterman, currently lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, suffered a stroke in mid-May, and his campaign announced he had gone into surgery on May 17 — the day voters selected him as the Democratic nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania. His camp maintains that he is perfectly capable of continuing the campaign.

FETTERMAN SAYS HE WILL DEBATE OZ AHEAD OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE ELECTION AFTER REFUSING TO ACCEPT INVITATION

Oz says Fetterman is either scared to present his views to voters, or is unable to debate because of poor health following his stroke.

President Biden watches as Democratic Pa. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman takes the stage at a United Steelworkers of America Local Union 2227 event in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, to honor workers on Labor Day.

President Biden watches as Democratic Pa. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman takes the stage at a United Steelworkers of America Local Union 2227 event in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, to honor workers on Labor Day. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

"John Fetterman has been ducking, dodging these debates, which is insulting to the voters of Pennsylvania," Oz told Fox News Digital. "And he has to own the reasons for his desire to avoid a debate with me. Either he's healthy, which he says he is, and doesn't want to answer for his radical positions in past statements, or he's lying about his health. 

"Either way, the voters of Pennsylvania deserve an answer, and I think they deserve that answer pretty quickly, since the absentee ballots will be mailed out in the next two to three weeks," Oz added.

Mehmet Oz, celebrity physician and US Republican Senate candidate for Pennsylvania, speaks during a primary election night event in Newtown, Pennsylvania, May 17, 2022. 

Mehmet Oz, celebrity physician and US Republican Senate candidate for Pennsylvania, speaks during a primary election night event in Newtown, Pennsylvania, May 17, 2022.  (Michelle Gustafson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

FETTERMAN SAID DEBATES ARE ‘IMPORTANT PART’ OF DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

"He just has to keep doing what he’s doing," Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chair Gary Peters told Politico. 

Peters went on to claim Republicans' scrutiny of Fetterman's health "shows desperation, they know they’re in trouble, big trouble. I’m confident we’re going to win in Pennsylvania."

John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz.

John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz. (Michelle Gustafson/Bloomberg/Alexi Rosenfeld via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fetterman announced his intention to push back against the accusations during a separate interview with Politico on Thursday, saying he is "absolutely going to debate Dr. Oz."

"We’re absolutely going to debate Dr. Oz, and that was really always our intent to do that," Fetterman said. "It was just simply only ever been about addressing some of the lingering issues of the stroke, the auditory processing, and we’re going to be able to work that out."

Fox News' Kyle Morris and Thomas Phippen contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics