Hannity tells viewers if they want Trump to win, 'assume he needs your vote'

The American people know exactly what they’re getting from both candidates in this election, Sean Hannity explained to viewers Sunday.

“Make no mistake. If elected, Joe and his socialist minders really will be in charge of the country and they’ll rule with an iron fist,” he said. “And that’s why this is the greatest choice election ever.”

By contrast, the "Hannity" host stated, a second Trump term will mean lower taxes, opportunity zones, more personal freedom, strong borders, greater military funding, safety, security and “unyielding respect for the U.S. Constitution.”

Under Joe Biden, Hannity went, Americans will make less money, fracking will be banned, economies in states like Pennsylvania and New Mexico will “implode,” the Paris Climate Accord will be reinstated, law enforcement will be defunded and U.S. borders will be left wide open.

“Worst of all, Democrats are now planning to fundamentally transform our republic in ways that would guarantee Democratic one-party rule in perpetuity,” he said. “They want to pack the courts. They want to give statehood to D.C. ... They want to upend the Bill of Rights, [and place] massive restrictions on freedom of religion, your Second Amendment rights, all freedoms we hold dear… all in jeopardy if the radical left is voted in.”

Hannity urged the American people to show up and vote on Election Day since polls are “incredibly tight.”

“If you want President Trump to win, assume he needs your vote,” he said. “If not, the weak, frail, corrupt and cognitive-declining ... power-grabbing Joe Biden and the radical socialists will do what they say they’re going to do, no matter how hard we try to stop it.”

“So get to the polls,” he went on. “You will decide ... Vote for law and order and safety and security and capitalism, over the false promises of socialism. Vote for our constitution. Vote for freedom. Vote for your way of life, because guess what? Your way of life depends on what happens.”