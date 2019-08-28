Rep. Duffy: I made choice to retire from Congress because 'family comes first'

Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wis., has shed new light on his decision to retire from Congress later this year ahead of the birth of his ninth child, who is expected to be born with medical issues.

Duffy said Wednesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" his family comes before his rigorous but rewarding congressional responsibilities.

"Our little baby is going to be born in the middle of October," he said.

"About two to six months after birth, she's going to need open-heart surgery."

SEAN DUFFY AND WIFE RACHEL CAMPOS-DUFFY EXPLAIN HIS DECISION TO RESIGN FROM CONGRESS

The congressman said he needs to take a pause, adding that his wife, Fox News contributor Rachel Campos-Duffy, has been his "rock" throughout his professional and personal life.

"We have eight kids at home," he said. "Congressional schedules, contrary to popular belief, are pretty rigorous... I need to take some time and be with my wife and my kids and take care of this little one that's going to need more time from me."

People from both sides of the aisle back home have been kind and supportive after he announced his retirement and the reasons behind it.

"It speaks volumes of the people I represent," he explained.

In 2011, Duffy succeeded retiring Rep. David Obey, D-Wis., and will himself retire in late September.