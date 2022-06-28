Expand / Collapse search
OUTNUMBERED
Published

Sean Duffy, 'Outnumbered' hosts sound off after migrant deaths: 'Democrats are getting this wrong'

Dozens of migrants were found dead in an 18-wheeler in Texas

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Fox News contributor Sean Duffy questioned whether Democrats' weak approach to the border is an issue of politics and trying to gain support. He contrasted on "Outnumbered" Tuesday that the Hispanic community has a low approval of President Biden and that their priorities are not at the border. 

BORDER PATROL UNION SAYS BIDEN ADMIN ‘MUST ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY’ AFTER DOZENS OF MIGRANTS KILLED IN TRAILER

SEAN DUFFY: This story of 48 migrants dying in a trailer is horrific. The inhumanity of an open border. So it's not just the death in trailers – it's the drugs that come across our border, young Americans die. You have the sex trafficking that happens. And I think the Democrats do this, and I'm trying to wrap my head around this… But is this about politics? Are they trying to win votes with open borders? Because if you look at the Hispanic vote that has a 24% approval rating for Joe Biden, you would say, ‘listen, this is not what Hispanics care about. They actually want jobs. They want lower gas prices. They want prices to go down in the grocery store. They hate CRT. They hate the transgender teaching in schools. They actually want to have schools teach math, history, science. And so, again, I think Democrats are getting this wrong. And if Joe Biden will just go back to securing the border, maybe stop suing on remain in Mexico and actually let that Trump policy stay, we might have a little more secure border and less people flowing into the country and less tragedy.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

This article was written by Fox News staff.