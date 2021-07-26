Conservative writer releases political sci-fi novel, says readers will appreciate it's 'decidedly not woke'

Conservative commentator Scott Ruesterholz has taken on a new form of writing, one that's perhaps out of this world.

Ruesterholz, whose penned pieces in popular conservative news sites like Townhall.com and The Federalist, spoke with Fox News about the release of his debut novel, "Robert Wilson and the Invasion from Within," and how he was able to transition from writing political columns to a political sci-fi thriller based on characters he created from his childhood.

"I write conservative commentary because I have a vision of what I think can make the country and world a better place. Fiction can be a tool to expose readers to new ideas and shift perspectives while also entertaining," Ruesterholz told Fox News in an interview. "While my novel is not a pure political commentary, I do hope it elevates questions about the role of government, corporations, and integrity of institutions, which has also been a focus of my past commentaries."

"The Invasion from Within," released on Tuesday by Permuted Press, tells the story of an alien who was sent to live undercover among the human race but years later will question who his allegiance belongs to as his home planet embarks on invading his adoptive planet.

Ruesterholz said real-life politics "definitely" played a role in the creation of his book, particularly the "geopolitical atmosphere" regarding the global rivalries of the US, Russia and China, as well as the roles the media and corporations have in the political ecosystem.

"The big question is whether in this hyper-partisan era a threat like an alien invasion would unite us or divide us further," Ruestherholz teased.

The conservative author revealed the coronavirus outbreak "influenced the plot" as his book was finished and edited during the pandemic.

"While no event can compare to alien invaders arriving, COVID-19 has been the biggest shock to global society in decades," Ruesterholz said. "The way the public and governments responded to it influenced me in writing how the public reacts to aliens. There even is a line about a run on toilet paper, which was added post-COVID!"

Ruesterholz, a 28-year-old portfolio manager at Insight Investment and a graduate of Georgetown University, imagined "The Invasion from Within" as a "cross between ‘Independence Day’ and the [Tom Clancy] ‘Jack Ryan’ series." He also drew inspiration from the political thriller classic "The Manchurian Candidate," as well as sci-fi novels like "The Three-Body Problem" and "Leviathan Wakes."

However, despite making a leap into the world of science fiction, Ruesterholz hoped fans of his commentary would enjoy his latest work.

"I think my focus on how governments react to the [alien invasion] threat, coordinate with each other, and act towards their own population is unique, and politically-inclined readers will enjoy that aspect," Ruesterholz told Fox News. "Additionally, so much of our mass culture has becoming overbearingly ‘woke’ to the point it detracts from the actual content. This book is decidedly not woke, and while I try to avoid the pitfall of being over-the-top in my political points, I think fans of conservative commentary will welcome an entertaining book that is also unafraid to speak to the virtues of family, faith, and love of country."

On the subject of the controversial revelations of the recently-disclosed UFO sightings, which are referred to now by the federal government as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena, Ruesterhold couldn't say for sure that aliens are behind them but is "almost certain that there is intelligent life elsewhere."

"With the level of investment and focus on space coming from the private and public sectors, I’m excited about what mysteries of the universe we can unlock in coming years," Ruesterholz said.

While he continues his career in financial services, the young author told Fox News he has "several projects" in the works, including a potential continuation into the "Robert Wilson universe."

"And if there is reader appetite, I very much look forward to sharing a sequel in the not-too-distant future," Ruesterholz added.