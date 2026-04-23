Can science prove God? New film ‘The Story of Everything’ makes the case for a creator

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A new documentary exploring mankind's biggest questions about the origin of the universe and whether science points to a creator will open in theaters nationwide this week.

In "The Story of Everything," scientists and philosophers examine major discoveries in cosmology, physics and biology from the past century and argue they support the existence of God.

Lee Strobel, the bestselling author of "The Case for Christ" series and an executive producer on the film, told Fox News Digital he believes modern science increasingly points to a creator.

Strobel, a former atheist and journalist who later became a Christian after investigating the evidence for Christianity, said the film is aimed at both believers and skeptics.

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"We're not at war with science," he said. "Science, when done right, points toward the truth of the Christian faith. And so I hope for Christians, it'll encourage them."

He also hopes the film will pique the interest of spiritual skeptics asking the same questions he once did.

"I think it'll encourage them to say, 'Huh, I never thought about this kind of evidence before. This is clear, this is compelling, this is powerful, this is persuasive. Maybe I ought to pursue the answers a little further than I have in the past,'" Strobel said. "And I think when they do, they're going to find that science is a great friend to Christianity."

The film features several scientists and philosophers, including Discovery Institute director of the Center for Science and Culture Dr. Stephen C. Meyer, Jay W. Richards, John Lennox and Peter Thiel. Meyer’s book, "Return of the God Hypothesis," helped inspire the documentary.

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"This film doesn’t ask audiences to believe without evidence — it shows them the evidence," Meyer said in a press release. "'The Story of Everything' tells nothing less than the story of the scientific rediscovery of the evidence for the existence of God."

Strobel told Fox News Digital one of the film’s most compelling arguments for the idea of an intelligent creator centers on cosmology, or how the universe came into being.

"Virtually all scientists now agree the universe began to exist at some point in the past. Therefore, there must be a cause behind the universe," he said. "What kind of a cause could bring a universe into existence?"

Strobel argued that a force behind the universe must be "transcendent, immaterial, timeless, powerful, intelligent, personal, creative, caring and unique" to have created the kind of world we live in, and says these qualities match the God in the Bible.

Other discoveries highlighted in the documentary include DNA and information in the cell, which Strobel says point to intelligent design.

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"Inside every cell in our body is information in the form of a four-letter chemical alphabet that spells out the precise assembly instructions out of which our bodies are made. Where does information come from?" he asked.

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"Whenever you see information, whether it's a computer code or a painting on a cave wall or a newspaper, there's always an intelligence behind it," he added. "Because nature can produce patterns, but it can't produce information."

Another powerful argument the documentary explores is how the universe is fine-tuned with the conditions necessary for life to exist.

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"The universe is finely tuned on a razor's edge so that life can exist," Strobel said. "That's the picture that modern physics gives us of the universe. It defies the idea that it happens by mere chance. The odds are just too astronomical."

"The Story of Everything" hits theaters nationwide on April 30.