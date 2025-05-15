Joe Rogan says he finds Jesus' resurrection more plausible than Big Bang theory

Top podcaster Joe Rogan said Christianity's explanation of the origin of the universe and the resurrection made more sense than the "Big Bang" theory, on the May 7 episode of the "Joe Rogan Experience."

"Wouldn’t it be crazy if there wasn’t something at one time?" Rogan asked podcast host and content creator Cody Tucker. "That seems even crazier than if there has always been something....It couldn’t be nothing and then all of a sudden, everything."

Rogan paraphrased a quote from the late ethnobotanist and mystic, Terence McKenna, who said that the difference between science and religion is that science only asks you to believe in one miracle — the Big Bang.

"It's a great line because it really is true," he continued. "People will be incredulous about the resurrection of Jesus Christ, but yet they're convinced that the entire universe was smaller than the head of a pin, and for no reason than anybody's ever adequately explained to me... instantaneously became everything?"

"I'm sticking with Jesus on that one," Rogan said.

"Jesus makes more sense," he added, as he and Tucker discussed stories of people who allegedly died and came back to life.

Later in the podcast, they revisited the topic while discussing archaeological finds and if they corroborate stories from ancient cultures such as accounts of a worldwide flood.

"I think when you apply that to all the other stories too, you should probably assume it wasn’t fiction," Rogan said about the notion of a great flood.

"It might not be accurate… because of people, but it's probably the echoes of a real story," he continued.

"Imagine if they figured out all these things thousands and thousands of years ago, then you have the flood, the impacts, society has to rebuild, and then you’re telling these stories over and over after all this time — that would kind of account for a lot of things. "nd one of them would be that God created the universe in six days," he continued.

"Maybe that is the Big Bang. Maybe you’re literally talking about the birth of the universe," Rogan said. "In a very short period of time."

Rogan, who hosts one of the most popular podcasts in the world, has previously said he was raised Catholic but doesn’t currently subscribe to any one religion.

However, he has shown an increased interest in spirituality and religion in recent years on his show.

Rogan told Kid Rock in an interview last year, "I think the concept of Jesus is absolutely amazing, and if Jesus came here and wanted to visit me, I would be psyched," according to The Christian Post.

He also talked with actor and director Mel Gibson about his faith and discussed the evidence for the Bible with Christian apologist Wesley Huff in two interviews in January.

