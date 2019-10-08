Arnold Schwarzenegger says he 'could' vote for this Democrat in 2020

Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger said Monday that "I could" vote for Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. in the 2020 presidential election.

"I would just have to see what her program is, what her vision is for the future of America because I think the most important thing is we keep America number one,” Schwarzenegger told "The Howard Stern Show," according to The Hill.

When asked whether he would support President Trump's re-election in 2020, Schwarzenegger laughed and said: "I doubt it."

"I will find out what is happening on the Democratic side because I mean there's a lot of weird stuff going on there," the Austria-born actor added.

The 72-year-old Schwarzenegger has engaged in a long-standing feud with Trump, who Schwarzenegger replaced as host of NBC's "The Celebrity Apprentice" in 2015. Last month, Schwarzenegger said that Trump wanted to be him and was "in love" with the former "Terminator" star.

“I don’t think he fears me," he said during an interview. "But I remember that in the old days when we went to the wrestling matches, the way he admired people with bodies, and the way they would jump around in the ring, and to perform physical stunts and stuff like that -- he had great admiration for that."

Trump previously bashed Schwarzenegger for his performance on the reality show.

"Arnold Schwarzenegger isn't voluntarily leaving the Apprentice, he was fired by his bad [pathetic] ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show," Trump tweeted in 2017. In that same year, Schwarzenegger said he wanted to "smash" Trump's "face."

