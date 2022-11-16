Schumer dragged after pushing citizenship for illegal immigrants as US birth rate drops

On Wednesday, conservative Twitter users berated Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for claiming that the solution to America’s declining birth rate was to grant a path to citizenship for 11 million illegal immigrants that are currently in the country.

Many reminded Schumer of the irony that he and the Democratic Party support abortion yet are complaining about low birth rates and looking to absolve illegal border-crossers to solve that problem.

Speaking to the press outside the U.S. Capitol grounds, Schumer declared, "Now more than ever, we’re short of workers, we have a population that is not reproducing on its own with the same level that it used to."

DEMOCRATS TO MAINTAIN CONTROL OF THE UNITED STATES SENATE

He added, "The only way we’re going to have a great future in America is if we welcome and embrace immigrants, the DREAMers and – all of them. Cause our ultimate goal is to help the DREAMers but get a path to citizenship for all 11 million, or however many undocumented immigrants."

Conservatives on social media expressed shocked that Schumer seriously made that argument.

NewsBusters executive editor Tim Graham pointed out the obvious irony of Schumer making these claims, tweeting, "You're funding Planned Parenthood to keep the native-born population smaller."

Conservative political strategist Greg Price commented, "They say that it's empowering to stay single forever and never start a family, claim having kids destroys the environment, promote abortion as a moral good, and their solution when they realize people aren't having enough kids is to import the third world to replace them."

He then laid into Schumer directly, adding, "Chuck Schumer has also been in government since the 1980s and helped create the economy of today that makes it virtually impossible for people my age to build wealth and start a family. The man has literally done nothing but preside over America's decline."

MIDTERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES

Sports talk radio host Tony Bruno advised alternative solutions for Schumer, tweeting, "Maybe we stop ABORTING babies at record levels and do something to stop the record black on black murders in big Dem run cities?"

The Twitter account for pro-life outlet LifeNews.com remarked, "Maybe quit promoting abortion."

Reporter Ryan James Girdusky asked, "Is Schumer saying we’re going to replace Americans with immigrants… because the media said that’s not happening."

Conservative influencer and Café Gratis CEO Steve Oatley echoed Girdusky’s criticism, tweeting, "Weird, I thought all the dems were saying the great replacement theory was a conspiracy..."

Popular conservative account The Columbia Bugle declared, "It is time for the Republican Party to push back against the Democrats’ radical demographic and open borders plans. It is time to make a total immigration moratorium, the full 2,000-mile-long border wall and mass deportations part of the GOP Party Platform. #AmericaFirst."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Former GOP congressional candidate Barrington Martin II reminded Schumer of the ugly truth of why the population is down: "The 11 million in actuality is the 20 million black babies that have been aborted since Roe v. Wade."