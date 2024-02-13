Expand / Collapse search
Chuck Schumer

Schumer dismisses concern about Biden's mental acuity as 'right-wing propaganda'

Special Counsel Robert Hur's report cited Biden's 'poor memory' as a factor in not charging him for mishandling classified documents

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
Chuck Schumer: Right-wing propaganda on Bidens memory is wrong

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer insisted issues over President Biden's memory following the special counsel report are because of "right-wing propaganda." 

President Biden’s mental acuity is "great," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer argued Tuesday, saying claims to the contrary are "right-wing propaganda."

The New York Democrat was questioned during a press conference about whether the 81-year-old president has the mental capacity to seek a second term. Schumer insisted that Biden’s mental state is "fine" and "as good as it’s been," dismissing concerns as politically motivated.

"I talk to President Biden, you know, regularly. Or sometimes several times in a week, usually several times in a week. His mental acuity is great. It’s fine, it’s as good as it’s been over the years. I’ve been speaking to him for 30 years, since we worked on the Brady Bill and the assault weapons ban when I was a young congressman. And he’s — he’s fine. All this right-wing propaganda that his mental acuity has declined is wrong," Schumer said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Schumer’s office for a comment but has yet to receive a response. 

Chuck Schumer speaking

Chuck Schumer defended Biden's mental acuity as "great." (U.S. Senate feed screenshot)

BIDEN’S AGE, MENTAL ACUITY IMPACTING ELECTION CHANCES BECOMES MEDIA FOCUS AFTER TOUGH SPECIAL COUNSEL REPORT

Questions over Biden’s memory gained prominence after Special Counsel Robert Hur released a report Thursday on his investigation into Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents while he was a private citizen.

Hur, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate Biden's handling of classified documents, concluded he would not bring charges against him in part because a jury would find him to be a "sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory," despite the acknowledgment that the documents were "willfully" obtained by Biden both as vice president and as a senator. 

Biden answers questions

A long-awaited report cleared President Joe Biden of any wrongdoing in his mishandling of classified documents February 8, but dropped a political bombshell by painting the Democrat as a "well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory." (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Biden’s press conference later that day spun the chatter about the findings into a frenzy. The president appeared defensive and combative towards reporters, he disputed Hur’s findings, and even confused the presidents of Mexico and Egypt in a now-viral gaffe.

Since then, many Democrats have defended Biden’s mental acuity, claiming that his memory is "strong."

MEDIA FUME OVER SCATHING REPORT THAT FUELED QUESTIONS ABOUT BIDEN’S MENTAL ACUITY: ‘THIS IS AGEISM’

"I can tell you [Biden] was sharper than anyone I’ve spoken to about a very complex geopolitical urgent issue with the Hamas terrorist attack. And it indicated to me that he had spoken to all of the relevant leaders in all of these different countries," Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., remarked on Hur’s report. "His mastery and command of a complicated geopolitical situation was just impeccable and so, I don't know what happened in there."

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 13: U.S. President Joe Biden gives remarks on his administrations response to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country from the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on January 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. During the remarks President Biden urged unvaccinated individuals to seek the vaccine and highlighted his plan to distribute free COVID-19 tests and masks to the American people. ___ enate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, participates in a television interview at the Russell Senate Office building in Washington D.C., U.S. on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Congressional leaders hardened their battle lines on additional fiscal stimulus on Tuesday, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi labeling Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnells proposal for a slimmed-down package "fraudulent."

Other Democrats have attempted to defend Biden's mental acuity following the special counsel report. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images  |  Photographer: Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"This is a man that’s on his game," Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., insisted.

Since the report was released, polls have shown that the vast majority of Americans, 86%, now see Biden as too old to be president. This included 73% of Democrats.

Fox News' Gabriel Hays and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.