Schumer dismisses concern about Biden's mental acuity as 'right-wing propaganda'

President Biden’s mental acuity is "great," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer argued Tuesday, saying claims to the contrary are "right-wing propaganda."

The New York Democrat was questioned during a press conference about whether the 81-year-old president has the mental capacity to seek a second term. Schumer insisted that Biden’s mental state is "fine" and "as good as it’s been," dismissing concerns as politically motivated.

"I talk to President Biden, you know, regularly. Or sometimes several times in a week, usually several times in a week. His mental acuity is great. It’s fine, it’s as good as it’s been over the years. I’ve been speaking to him for 30 years, since we worked on the Brady Bill and the assault weapons ban when I was a young congressman. And he’s — he’s fine. All this right-wing propaganda that his mental acuity has declined is wrong," Schumer said.

Questions over Biden’s memory gained prominence after Special Counsel Robert Hur released a report Thursday on his investigation into Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents while he was a private citizen.

Hur, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate Biden's handling of classified documents, concluded he would not bring charges against him in part because a jury would find him to be a "sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory," despite the acknowledgment that the documents were "willfully" obtained by Biden both as vice president and as a senator.

Biden’s press conference later that day spun the chatter about the findings into a frenzy. The president appeared defensive and combative towards reporters, he disputed Hur’s findings, and even confused the presidents of Mexico and Egypt in a now-viral gaffe.

Since then, many Democrats have defended Biden’s mental acuity, claiming that his memory is "strong."

"I can tell you [Biden] was sharper than anyone I’ve spoken to about a very complex geopolitical urgent issue with the Hamas terrorist attack. And it indicated to me that he had spoken to all of the relevant leaders in all of these different countries," Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., remarked on Hur’s report. "His mastery and command of a complicated geopolitical situation was just impeccable and so, I don't know what happened in there."

"This is a man that’s on his game," Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., insisted.

Since the report was released, polls have shown that the vast majority of Americans, 86%, now see Biden as too old to be president. This included 73% of Democrats.

