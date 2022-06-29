Scalise slams Biden on gas prices: 'They've been wrong on everything'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to call out the Biden administration for cutting off American energy production which he argues has resulted in high gas prices.

RICK PERRY URGES BIDEN TO UNLEASH AMERICAN ENERGY: WHIPLASH THEY'RE CAUSING IS ‘STUNNING’

STEVE SCALISE: Obviously, the people that are advising him, they've been wrong on everything. They're the people that said, oh, don't worry, if you leave Afghanistan, the Taliban is not going to take it over. 48 hours later, they had it. They also said Kiev's going to fall to Russia in a matter of days. And look at what Zelensky and the people of Ukraine are doing to push Russia away. They've been wrong on everything. They're wrong on energy, but they are just anti-American energy. And so that's why people are paying $5 a gallon. It should be less than $2. And it was less than $2 just a few years ago.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: