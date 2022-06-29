Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Energy
Published

Scalise slams Biden on gas prices: 'They've been wrong on everything'

House minority whip calls on White House for more American energy production on 'Fox & Friends'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Steve Scalise: 'They've been wrong on everything' Video

Steve Scalise: 'They've been wrong on everything'

Rep. Steve Scalise slams the Biden administration for energy policies that have increased costs for Americans.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., joined "Fox & Friends" Wednesday to call out the Biden administration for cutting off American energy production which he argues has resulted in high gas prices.

RICK PERRY URGES BIDEN TO UNLEASH AMERICAN ENERGY: WHIPLASH THEY'RE CAUSING IS ‘STUNNING’

STEVE SCALISE: Obviously, the people that are advising him, they've been wrong on everything. They're the people that said, oh, don't worry, if you leave Afghanistan, the Taliban is not going to take it over. 48 hours later, they had it. They also said Kiev's going to fall to Russia in a matter of days. And look at what Zelensky and the people of Ukraine are doing to push Russia away. They've been wrong on everything. They're wrong on energy, but they are just anti-American energy. And so that's why people are paying $5 a gallon. It should be less than $2. And it was less than $2 just a few years ago. 

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Rep. Scalise: America could produce more oil if the federal government got out of the way Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.