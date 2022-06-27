Rick Perry urges Biden to unleash American energy: Whiplash they're causing is 'stunning'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Texas governor and Trump Energy Secretary Rick Perry on "America's Newsroom" Monday urged the Biden administration to allow greater American energy production rather than relying on foreign nations and argued their "feel-good" climate change agenda has failed.

RICK PERRY: Everybody understands this was a feel-good effort. You know, this is this genuflecting at the throne of the climate is a feel good effort. John Kerry is out there wanting people to think that he has the climate's best interests in mind when he's flying around the world on his jet spewing out those emissions. I mean, the back and forth between these folks, the whiplash that they are causing the American people is stunning. The fact is fossil fuels have allowed the people of the world, and particularly Americans, to flourish in their everyday lives. They've enjoyed things that are good, whether it's medical breakthroughs because of energy, whether it's ability to live in areas that have incredible hot temperatures in the summer or for that matter, warming them in the water. It's been fossil fuels that have done that. And then for them to turn around and to say to the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, please give us more production when the United States is sitting on the largest reserves in the world. Mr. President, if you really want to make a difference, if you want to be honest with the American people, ask the American oil and gas industry to produce more for not just Americans, but for the world.

