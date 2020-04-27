Fox News to host virtual town hall focused on mental health effects of coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News will host “America Copes Together -- A Virtual Town Hall” on Wednesday to shed light on the mental health issues caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The event will be moderated by “Outnumbered Overtime” anchor Harris Faulkner, who will be joined by psychiatrists and doctors, including Dr. Jessica Griffin, Dr. James Rachel, as well as FNC contributor Dr. Nicole Saphier. The experts will answer viewer-submitted questions from those dealing with the mental health impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

FNC contributor and retired United States Marine Johnny Joey Jones will also join the broadcast to discuss PTSD and the psychological effects Americans may be experiencing amid the pandemic.

COVID-19 EMERGENCY RESPONSE FUND WORKING TO PROVIDE FINANCIAL RELIEF TO CORONAVIRUS FIRST RESPONDERS

“America Copes Together -- A Virtual Town Hall” will Faulkner’s fourth in-depth coronavirus town hall.

The Journal of American Medical Association recently warned of an “overflow of mental illness” as Americans face an onslaught of financial and social issues because of COVID-19. Many feel the psychological effects could outlast the physical threat that the coronavirus causes, and the virtual town hall aims to address the mental health crisis that is quietly sweeping the nation.

The virtual town hall will focus on the grim effects of stay-at-home orders, including isolation and the lack of human interaction, as well as living in close quarters with friends and family.

FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION HELPS PEOPLE ON FRONT LINE OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Fox News has hosted various coronavirus specials, including a record-setting virtual town hall with President Trump discussing the pandemic. That event attracted 4.4 million midday viewers, making it the most-watched town hall in cable news history.

Earlier this month, Fox News and Facebook also co-hosted a coronavirus town hall event that allowed a virtual audience to ask questions about the global pandemic while adhering to social distancing guidelines and “stay-at-home” orders.

Fox News Channel finished the first quarter of 2020 with its largest audience in network history among both total day and primetime viewers. FNC was the most-watched network among all of basic cable for the 15th straight quarter, averaging 1.9 million total day viewers.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

“America Copes Together – A Virtual Town Hall” is scheduled for Wednesday, April 29 at 1 p.m. ET.