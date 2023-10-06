Scalise makes House speaker pitch after Trump endorses Jordan: I know how to 'unify'

House speaker hopeful Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., joined "FOX & Friends" Friday morning shortly after former President Trump's late-night endorsement of Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to make his case as the best candidate to get the House "back on track."

STEVE SCALISE: We [Trump and I] spoke, obviously. A lot of friendships in this race. A lot of folks that have been talking to other folks on the outside to bring into this race. There's a lot of interest in this race. But at the end of the day, it's a lot of one-on-one conversations over the last few days I've been having with my colleagues and a lot of introspection about how we get things back on track. The problems that we have internally, they don't go away with the new speaker. But the real question the members have is how do we get things back on track? And the reason I've been able to build such a strong base of support over these last few days that's been growing is that I've got a long proven record and somebody who knows how to unify Republicans to fight on the battles that matter for the families who gave us this majority. They want us to be fighting over border security, getting spending under control. It's driving inflation. The things that we came here to do are what we've got to get back on track doing. And that's the conversations we've been having these last few days. And we're going to continue having. We got to get this resolved soon. That's going to get resolved Wednesday in our conference. But then we've got to go back fighting for those families who are struggling because that's what the real fight's about.

Lawmakers voted to oust then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from his leadership role earlier this week, the first time in the history of the House of Representatives that the chamber voted to boot a member from the top job.

Eight Republicans voted with every present Democrat to vacate the speaker's chair. The final vote was 216 to 210 in favor of McCarthy's ouster.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., introduced a measure against McCarthy known as a motion to vacate on Monday night, accusing him of breaking promises he made to win the speaker's gavel in January.

Since then, both Scalise and Jordan have formally put their name forward for the speakership. Other prominent party members including Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and even former President Donald Trump have been floated around as options.

FOX News' Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.