Jim Jordan addresses possibility of Trump becoming House speaker

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told "FOX & Friends" Thursday that he is running for House Speaker to "unite" conservatives and moderate Republicans and believes he's the best choice to replace ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Jordan was also asked about the potential of former President Trump becoming speaker after Trump shared an image on social media of him holding the gavel.

CALLS MOUNT FOR 'HOUSE SPEAKER DONALD TRUMP,' AS LAWMAKER CLAIMS HE CAN BEST 'UNITE' GOP

REP. JIM JORDAN: I think President Trump wants to be President of the United States. That's what I want. I think he's the best president we've had, certainly in my lifetime, did more of what he said he would do than any president I can remember. I want him to be President of the United States. I think that's what he wants to do. And I think that's what's going to happen, because the country is so fed up with the policies of Joe Biden. I think President Trump is going to be our nominee. He's winning by, I don't know, 40, 50 points. And I think he's going to be our next president. He's beating Joe Biden. And I think even an ABC poll like a week ago by ten, 11 points. So the country knows his policies worked. I think he wants to be president. I want him to be president.

JIM JORDAN ANNOUNCES BID FOR HOUSE SPEAKER AFTER MCCARTHY OUSTER

Jordan was the first GOP lawmaker to put his hat in the ring for what's sure to be a competitive race. The House of Representatives is without an elected leader after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was ousted by a small group of rebels within his own party.

Jordan said Wednesday morning that he would step up to run for the job. House Republicans plan to hold a candidate forum next Tuesday and an election the following day.

He'll likely have the support of conservatives and others in the right wing of the GOP conference, but it's unclear if he can win the support of enough moderates. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., is also running for the spot.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FOX News' Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.