©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Jim Jordan addresses possibility of Trump becoming House speaker

Trump shares image on social media of him holding House speaker's gavel

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Rep. Jim Jordan reflects on his bid to become next House speaker Video

Rep. Jim Jordan reflects on his bid to become next House speaker

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, joined ‘FOX & Friends’ to discuss why he decided to run for House speaker and why he believes he is best equipped to unite Republicans in the lower chamber. 

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told "FOX & Friends" Thursday that he is running for House Speaker to "unite" conservatives and moderate Republicans and believes he's the best choice to replace ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Jordan was also asked about the potential of former President Trump becoming speaker after Trump shared an image on social media of him holding the gavel. 

CALLS MOUNT FOR 'HOUSE SPEAKER DONALD TRUMP,' AS LAWMAKER CLAIMS HE CAN BEST 'UNITE' GOP

REP. JIM JORDAN: I think President Trump wants to be President of the United States. That's what I want. I think he's the best president we've had, certainly in my lifetime, did more of what he said he would do than any president I can remember. I want him to be President of the United States. I think that's what he wants to do. And I think that's what's going to happen, because the country is so fed up with the policies of Joe Biden. I think President Trump is going to be our nominee. He's winning by, I don't know, 40, 50 points. And I think he's going to be our next president. He's beating Joe Biden. And I think even an ABC poll like a week ago by ten, 11 points. So the country knows his policies worked. I think he wants to be president. I want him to be president. 

Jim Jordan speaks before House subcommittee

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio. (Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

JIM JORDAN ANNOUNCES BID FOR HOUSE SPEAKER AFTER MCCARTHY OUSTER

Jordan was the first GOP lawmaker to put his hat in the ring for what's sure to be a competitive race. The House of Representatives is without an elected leader after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was ousted by a small group of rebels within his own party.

Jordan said Wednesday morning that he would step up to run for the job. House Republicans plan to hold a candidate forum next Tuesday and an election the following day.

He'll likely have the support of conservatives and others in the right wing of the GOP conference, but it's unclear if he can win the support of enough moderates. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., is also running for the spot.

FOX News' Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.

