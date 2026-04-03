Savannah Guthrie returns to NBC’s ‘Today,’ says it's 'good to be home' as search for mother continues

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Savannah Guthrie returned to NBC’s "Today" on Monday after a two-month absence as the search for her missing mother continues.

"Good morning, welcome to ‘Today’ on this Monday morning. We are so glad you started your week with us, and it is good to be home," Guthrie told viewers.

"Here we go, ready or not, let’s do the news," she added, alongside co-anchor Craig Melvin.

"So good to have you back," he said.

Guthrie wore a yellow dress as Melvin wore a yellow tie in a nod to the search for her mother.

Nancy Guthrie went missing on Feb. 1, prompting her daughter and longtime NBC host to step away from the network's flagship morning show. The nationwide search for her mother has made national headlines but so far elicited few clues about her whereabouts or fate.

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE BREAKS DOWN OVER POSSIBILITY HER MOM WAS TARGETED BECAUSE OF HER FAME, APOLOGIZES TO FAMILY

Guthrie was all business at the outset, teasing stories on the war with Iran, President Donald Trump’s Easter morning social media post, rising gas prices, and the Artemis II mission to space.

Savannah Guthrie released an Easter message on Sunday, where she discussed her family's agonizing struggle and the universal feeling of dealing with unanswerable questions and the absence of a clear resolution.

She said her perspective began to shift as she reflected on the period between Jesus Christ's crucifixion and resurrection , a span she described as often overlooked but central to understanding faith in moments of uncertainty.

"It is the darkness that makes this morning’s light so magnificent, so blindingly beautiful," Guthrie said. "It is all the brighter because it is so desperately needed."

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE'S EASTER MESSAGE REVEALS ANGUISH AS MOM MISSING 63 DAYS

Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been taken from her home against her will and was last seen when her son-in-law dropped her off at home around 10 p.m. the night before she went missing. In the early morning hours, a masked man was seen on her doorstep and appeared to be armed with a handgun.

At around 2:30 a.m., her pacemaker made its last sync with her Apple devices, indicating a potential timeframe for when she was taken out of the home. Her watch and iPhone were recovered inside.

A series of unverified ransom notes were sent to media outlets, including TMZ and a local Tucson station, leading many to believe the disappearance is somehow financially motivated. No suspects have been publicly identified.

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Investigators and the family have repeatedly appealed to the public for help. There is a combined reward of more than $1.2 million in connection with the case — a million of it from the Guthrie family for their mother's recovery. The family has asked anyone with information to call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

This is a developing story, more to come…

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Fox News Digital’s Michael Ruiz, Adam Sabes, David Rutz and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.