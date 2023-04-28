Satanic convention features far-left lectures on the 'BIPOC Experience,' ' Trans Body,' 'Reproductive Justice'

SatanCon 2023 in Boston, an event hosted by The Satanic Temple, will host lectures featuring left-wing ideology April 28-30.

This year, the Satanic Temple dedicated the "largest satanic gathering in history" to Democratic Boston Mayor Michelle Wu after the group wasn't allowed to deliver a satanic invocation at a City Council meeting in 2021 and filed a lawsuit.

The convention has numerous guest speakers and lectures, many of which are dedicated to far-left identity politics.

"Sins of the Flesh: Satanism and Self-Pleasure" will be taught by Eric Sprankle, a "sexuality studies" professor at Minnesota State University-Mankato.

According to his faculty profile, Sprankle's stated "research areas" include themes such as "Understanding the impact of stigma on marginalized sexual communities," "Examining therapist biases against folks with stigmatized identities," and, "Studying the relationships between Satanism, stigma, and mental health."

Similarly, "Reclaiming the Trans Body: A/theistic strategies for Self-Determination and Empowerment," will be taught by University of South Carolina-Aiken Associate Professor of Philosophy Devi B. Dillard-Wright, a trans woman.

Another event that may raise eyebrows is "Hellbillies: Visible Satanism in Rural America," which will be taught by Ash Schade. The College Fix reported this is Ash Patrick Schade, a trans man who made headlines "because she called herself a man and then had a baby after hooking up with someone on Grindr."

The conference will also have multiple events dedicated to racial identity politics such as "BIPOC Body Modification in Satanic Culture" and "SoCC: Satanism and the BIPOC Experience" as well as "Re-imagining Lilith as an Archetype for Reproductive Justice," which appears to refer to abortion advocacy.

The Archdiocese of Boston shared guidelines for Catholics in response to the event.

"We ask Catholics not to organize or encourage others to go to the event to protest. It will only make it more prominent and give the organizers the attention they seek," a press release from the archdiocese explained. "Rather than protesting in person, we hope to storm the Heavens with prayer from our shrines, monasteries, and parishes," and offered a list of places to pray with one’s fellow Catholics over the weekend the convention takes place.