Elementary school hosts 'After School Satan Club,' infuriates parents: 'Abomination against God'

Parents in a Virginia community are in an uproar over the "After School Satan Club" (ASSC) planning a meeting at an elementary school.

Founder of Chesapeake Parents for Freedom, Aspen Nolette, joined "Fox & Friends First" Tuesday to discuss the group's real intent within the community and how parents are planning on fighting back against its presence at B.M. Williams Primary School.

"They're liars straight from the pit of hell," Nolette told Griff Jenkins. "We're not believing anything that they're saying. We know that this is all targeted towards children in the cartoon figures. It's a way for them to get in indoctrinating."

"One of the leaders of this club at B.M. Williams right down the street from my house, on her private social media page, she's posted just abhorrent, graphic, demonic imagery, including that of a baby in an oven," she continued.

Nolette noted the club has "exposed" itself along with its true intention- to indoctrinate children in the community. She worries the community uproar will cause the school district to shut down all clubs entirely.

Despite the concern, she remains adamant the Good News Clubs will remain open as they fight for religious liberty.

"That's not what the Good News Club is going to do," Nolette noted. "We're not going to let them do that. We're not going to be bullied and intimidated. Religious freedom should be held to the utmost importance in this nation, and we're going to stay. We're not going to get shut down."

The ASSC has explained its intent is to encourage independent thinking, and does not want to "convert" children to any particular religious ideology.

But Nolette is not convinced.

"It's hard to believe," Nolette said. "It's hard to accept. It's happening right down the street, that it's in our community. It's an abomination against God. It's abhorrent, and I can tell you right now, the people at Chesapeake don't want this."

Chesapeake Public Schools issued a statement on the controversy, standing by the ASSC's right to hold its upcoming meeting, although it did clarify the club is not approved by the district.

"This is common practice among school districts around the state and nation," the statement read. "By law, CPS cannot discriminate based on beliefs among groups wishing to rent our facilities. ASSC is not a school district-approved club and no district employee is acting as a club sponsor."