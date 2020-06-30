Sarah Sanders pressed on 'Fox & Friends' on how Trump will widen his base, win over independents

President Trump can widen his base ahead of November's presidential election by focusing on rebuilding America's economy amidst the coronavirus pandemic and remaining the "ultimate outsider" and Washington D.C. "disrupter," former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders advised Tuesday.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade, Sanders said that despite recent polling data -- which appears less than ideal for the president against his Democratic challenger, former VP Joe Biden, especially with Independent voters -- the formula for success is simple.

Kilmeade pointed out that numerous polls are finding Trump trailing Biden, including by about 10 points with independent voters, which Trump won in 2016 over Hillary Clinton.

"There are a couple [of] things. Number one: the economy still reigns King. And, no one should be better and more equipped to handle rebuilding the economy than somebody who has already done it like President Trump," she asserted. "Also, you have three big voting blocks. Seniors, women -- and these two, along with evangelicals, are places where the president should do very well."

Yet, according to a Washington Post/ABC News poll in late May, the president's support among white women of the working class is eroding. The poll showed an edge over Biden of just six points in comparison to a 27 percentage-point margin over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

In addition, according to a June New York Times/Siena College poll, Trump's laser focus on his base has damaged his relationship with key swing voters -- drawing only 36 percent of the vote in comparison to the 46 percent he won in 2016. The same poll reported the president has the support of just 29 percent of Independent and nonaffiliated voters, trailing Biden by 18 points.

But, Sanders confidently assured the "Friends" hosts that with the president's initial message to the American electorate and Bidens' perceived shortcomings, the president would emerge triumphant once more.

"Let's not forget, Donald Trump is still the ultimate outsider, the disrupter, the change agent going up against the ultimate Washington insider. Joe Biden is a liberal career politician who has been part of the problem for the last 50 years," she remarked.

"Donald Trump has only been there for three years and already managed to do a tremendous amount of good. A vote for Joe Biden is a vote for free healthcare for illegal immigrants. It's a vote against good judges. It's a vote against protecting the unborn," Sanders continued. "These are things that Donald Trump needs to remind voters of. Make that contrast and I think he will do extremely well with those three key voting blocks that he needs to win.

"Let's go back to the basics for Donald Trump: change agent, disrupter, outsider. That is a winning message for this president. And, I think if he stays focused on it he is going to do extremely well in November," she predicted.