Sarah Sanders on combative Trump briefings: Liberal media 'will never be happy'

The liberal media and the White House press corps will "never be happy" with the Trump administration, former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Wednesday.

Appearing on the "Outnumbered Overtime" with host Harris Faulker, the Fox News contributor pointed out that she had experienced it firsthand during her tenure.

"Look, this is the same group of people that, after I had done more than 100 briefings in that very same room, said it wasn't enough and constantly said we need more access and more briefings," she remarked. "Now they have access to the president of the United States and they are complaining that it's too much."

"I don't think that you will ever make this group of people happy," she added.

Sanders left the podium in the summer of 2019. She held her first press briefing standing in for her predecessor Sean Spicer in May of 2017.

"I think it is great for the American people to have direct access from the person that is making the decisions as well as the people that are informing those decisions," she continued. "The president isn't just going up there on his own. He's bringing in the experts that he is getting information from and allowing reporters to come in and ask questions of those people as well."

"People like Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, and others who are informing the president's decisions," she noted.

"I don't think it's a bad thing for the American people to have that type of transparency and that type of access, particularly during a time when there is so much uncertainty," she told Faulkner.

"Yeah. I just wonder if you weren't standing there, you would maybe put a little bit of a pause on the fight because it isn't helpful," Faulkner mused.

"I agree with that. Certainly," Sanders replied.

Many Trump critics have called on news networks to stop airing the briefings, arguing it gives Trump a platform to criticize reporters and put forth misinformation.

New York Times editorial board member Michelle Cottle declared last week that Trump spews “a thick fog of self-congratulation, political attacks, misinformation and nonsense.”

“If the cameras were taken away, perhaps Mr. Trump would worry less about putting on a show,” Cottle wrote. “In using his platform to mislead the public, the president is not serving any interest but his own. In facilitating this farce, neither is the media.”