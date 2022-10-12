Sarah Palin advises Tulsi Gabbard to 'stay independent' after leaving Democrats: 'What this country needs'

Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin touted Tulsi Gabbard for leaving the Democratic Party, offering her advice to the former Hawaii congresswoman as she pushes back against the far-left.

Palin joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday to discuss Gabbard's departure and what she should do moving forward to insulate herself from the "establishment."

"If she's smart, she'll stay independent because the Republican Party has problems of its own too within the establishment," the 2008 Republican VP candidate told the "Fox & Friends" co-hosts. "Too many Republicans allow obsessive partisanship to get in the way. They're into their power plays and all that, and that gets in the way."

Gabbard announced Tuesday on her YouTube channel she was leaving the "woke" Democratic Party, accusing it of being an "elitist cabal."

"I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-White racism," she said.

She also joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Tuesday to speak out on how she came to her decision, explaining how her loyalty is ultimately to the American people.

"Her spine is strengthened… and she gets out there, she's peeling off from the Democrat Party because she knows how to fight for what's right," Palin said. "Others around her, their spines are going to be strengthened."

"More and more people, they're going to be peeling off from what it is that the Democrat Party expects of them," she continued. "She is independent. She is what this country needs when it comes to not allowing partisanship to get in the way of just doing what's right."

Palin explained how the Army veteran's courage to speak out will entice others to stand with her and do the same.

"I think everybody, both sides of the aisle, should be very proud of her and the courage that she exudes," Palin said. "And I do think that that kind of spreads to other people then, and they feel empowered to do the same."