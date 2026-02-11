Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Justice Department

Bondi confirms DOJ has received criminal referral alleging Brennan perjury over Steele dossier

Jim Jordan's referral centers on former CIA director's testimony about Steele dossier role in Obama-era intelligence assessment

Ashley Oliver By Ashley Oliver Fox News
close
Prosecutors prepare subpoenas in John Brennan's grand jury probe Video

Prosecutors prepare subpoenas in John Brennan's grand jury probe

Justice correspondent David Spunt reports the latest on the grand jury probe of former CIA Director John Brennan. 

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Attorney General Pam Bondi said she received a criminal referral from the House Judiciary Committee alleging former CIA Director John Brennan lied to Congress, confirming the receipt during a hearing before the panel on Wednesday.

Bondi's was responding to committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who directly asked the attorney general if Brennan would be indicted. The DOJ has for months been investigating Brennan and several others over the origins of the 2016 Trump-Russia probe.

"What I can confirm is that we have received a referral from you, Chairman Jordan, to investigate John Brennan," Bondi said.

BRENNAN, STRZOK PAGE SUBPOENAED AS PART OF FEDERAL RUSSIAGATE PROBE

John Brennan

Former Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill, May 23, 2017 in Washington, DC.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"His attorneys have made some public statements, but the department is still bound, of course, by our longstanding policy of not discussing matters," Bondi said. "What I will say today I can't confirm nor deny whether there's a pending investigation, but what I will say [is] that no one is above the law. Weaponization has ended.

Jordan's referral to the DOJ, sent in October, centered on Brennan’s testimony about the Steele dossier, a salacious document containing unverified, negative claims about Trump, and its role in an Obama-era Intelligence Community Assessment on Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 election.

Attorney General Pam Bondi Testifies During House Judiciary Hearing On Capitol Hill

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi testifies before the House Judiciary Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 11, 2026. Bondi is expected to face questions about the Justice Department’s handling of files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, President Trump’s investigations into political foes, and the handling of two fatal ICE shootings involving U.S. citizens. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The referral followed CIA Director John Ratcliffe also asking the DOJ to prosecute Brennan over broader conspiracy allegations.

A grand jury subpoenaed Brennan and former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, among others, as part of the DOJ's investigation, Fox News Digital reported in November. The subpoenas originated from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, leading Brennan's lawyers to accuse the DOJ of forum shopping for Republican-friendly judges.

Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., chimed in after Bondi answered, alluding to comments Trump has made about targeting his pollical enemies.

"If we want to know whether Mr. Brennan will be indicted, you should just ask the president," Goldman said.

Jim Jordan

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, arrives for a House Judiciary Committee hearing titled "Oversight of the Department of Justice" with Attorney General Pam Bondi on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 11, 2026. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital asked Trump last summer about Brennan after reports first surfaced that the FBI was investigating him and several others involved in what Republicans have widely viewed as a politically motivated effort to undermine Trump's 2016 election campaign and victory. Trump said at the time that "whatever happens, happens."

"I think they're very dishonest people. I think they're crooked as hell. And, maybe they have to pay a price for that," Trump said at the time.

Ashley Oliver is a reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business, covering the Justice Department and legal affairs. Email story tips to ashley.oliver@fox.com.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue