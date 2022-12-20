Sara Carter joins law enforcement, speaks with border district lawmaker as crisis intensifies

Investigative reporter Sara Carter offered "Hannity" an exclusive report from the border in La Joya, Texas on Tuesday, joining law enforcement as migrants continued across the border, and speaking with a border-district congresswoman.

Carter said that while the White House and Congress, thousands of miles away, debates how to respond to the crisis, people in McAllen and La Joya are living it daily.

"It's the people… all along the border that really have to deal with the enormous amount of people and strain on their resources," she said.

"We were out early today with Texas Department of Public Safety, as well as Border Patrol, as people were bailing out of vehicles into residential neighborhoods – literally jumping over fences into gated communities."

"We were running behind their homes. In some cases, I even looked in as people were eating breakfast, as they were searching for runners behind the houses. It's extraordinarily frustrating, not only for law enforcement, but obviously for the people in these communities."

Carter also attended a bipartisan town hall meeting where people of all political persuasions were explicitly wondering when the Biden administration will finally take action to stem the tide and stop the crisis.

Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Texas, whose district straddles the border, told Carter she is frustrated at the situation, while adding there is a bipartisan effort afoot locally to press for action.

De La Cruz told Carter that cartels are charging up to $20,000 per head to bring illegal immigrants through the southern border into Texas, while also financially benefiting from the illicit drug trade at the same time.

When asked what she would say to President Joe Biden, De La Cruz responded that the Delaware Democrat should travel soon to south Texas to see the crisis firsthand and talk to the border patrol and state law enforcement that is dealing with the surge.

If or when Title 42 is ultimately lifted, the lawmaker said, the border will become a "catastrophe of epic proportions."

Carter later told "Hannity" host Pete Hegseth she spoke with some migrants, including children, who were being processed earlier in the day.

One girl traveled with her teenage brother from El Salvador, and spoke of a harrowing journey northward.

"A lot of times these children are abused," Carter told Hegseth. "And sometimes, like you reported earlier, they're with abusers and I can't get them to talk about everything. But it is really a tragic situation here along the border."