Sanders calls on Biden to apologize to Nina Turner after CNN clash with Hilary Rosen

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., called on former Vice President Joe Biden to accept responsibility after a heated clash on CNN between Sanders campaign co-chair Nina Turner and pro-Biden CNN contributor Hilary Rosen.

Turner and Rosen butted heads on Thursday night during a panel discussion on "Cuomo Prime Time" where Turner invoked Martin Luther King Jr., which Rosen thought was unfair to use the civil rights icon's words to attack Biden.

"Don't use Martin Luther King against Joe Biden. ... You don't have that standing," Rosen scolded Turner. "I'm sorry, you don't!"

"Don't tell me what kind of standing I have as a black woman in America! How dare you!" Turner reacted.

"You have a lot of standing as a black woman in America. You don't have a standing to attack Joe Biden using Martin Luther King's words. That's my point," Rosen responded.

On Friday afternoon, Sanders demanded Biden to apologize to Turner for what Rosen said to her.

"@JoeBiden must accept responsibility for his surrogate telling our campaign co-chair Senator @NinaTurner that she doesn't have standing to invoke the words of Dr. King. That is unacceptable and Joe must apologize to Nina and all the people of color supporting our campaign," Sanders tweeted.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Rosen, however, offered an apology to Turner, which itself faced backlash after she used the phrase "angry black women."

"On air thurs I said my colleague @ninaturner didn't have a standing to use MLK Jr. That was wrong. I am sorry for saying those words. [Please] no need to defend me and attack angry black women. They have standing. I always need to listen more than I talk. We rise together," Rosen said in a now-deleted early morning tweet.

After deleting her first apology, Rosen followed up with another mea culpa, insisting she wasn't calling Turner an "angry black woman."

"I’m horrified that anyone would think i would call Nina Turner 'an angry black woman' I would NEVER!! After the TV hit last night, I was getting tons of ugly messages to keep fighting her using that phrase. I was trying to tell people to STOP. Cause I KNEW I needed to apologize," Rosen said. "I unequivocally know I disrespected her and I wanted to make it right by telling disgusting white folks to stop. Wow did that tweet go wrong. I am so sorry."

She added, "I’ve called Nina to apologize directly. Whether or not she takes my call, I am still humbly sorry."

In January, Sanders offered an apology to Biden after an unofficial campaign surrogate wrote a blistering op-ed against Biden, who accepted the apology.