CNN's Hilary Rosen apologies after first apology to Sanders surrogate Nina Turner sparks uproar

CNN contributor Hilary Rosen offered an apology on Friday over an apology that received backlash after an on-air dustup with Sanders campaign co-chair Nina Turner.

The back-and-forth began during a Thursday night appearance on "Cuomo Prime Time" where Rosen and Turner butted heads over whether the Sanders campaign surrogate was allowed to use what she described was Martin Luther King Jr.'s "warning" about "white moderates," who he suggested are "more devoted to 'order' than justice" in a 1963 letter he had written from a jail cell in Birmingham.

Rosen, a defender of former Vice President Joe Biden, pushed back, claiming MLK Jr. said "we should worry about the silence of white moderates," something Turner insisted she was wrong on.

After Turner attempted to explain what MLK Jr.'s letter said, Rosen lashed out.

"Don't use Martin Luther King against Joe Biden. ... You don't have that standing," Rosen scolded Turner. "I'm sorry, you don't!"

"Don't tell me what kind of standing I have as a black woman in America! How dare you!" Turner reacted.

"You have a lot of standing as a black woman in America. You don't have a standing to attack Joe Biden using Martin Luther King's words. That's my point," Rosen responded.

Rosen faced plenty of criticism on social media over her remarks to Turner as well as CNN anchor Chris Cuomo for not doing enough to moderate the panel.

However, it wasn't until she made her first apology to Turner that sparked major backlash.

"On air thurs I said my colleague @ninaturner didn't have a standing to use MLK Jr. That was wrong. I am sorry for saying those words. [Please] no need to defend me and attack angry black women. They have standing. I always need to listen more than I talk. We rise together," Rosen said in a now-deleted early morning tweet.

That tweet triggered so much uproar that "Angry Black Women" began trending on Twitter on Friday morning.

After deleting her first apology, Rosen followed up with another mea culpa, insisting she wasn't calling Turner an "angry black woman."

"I’m horrified that anyone would think i would call Nina Turner 'an angry black woman' I would NEVER!! After the TV hit last night, I was getting tons of ugly messages to keep fighting her using that phrase. I was trying to tell people to STOP. Cause I KNEW I needed to apologize," Rosen said. "I unequivocally know I disrespected her and I wanted to make it right by telling disgusting white folks to stop. Wow did that tweet go wrong. I am so sorry."

She added, "I’ve called Nina to apologize directly. Whether or not she takes my call, I am still humbly sorry."