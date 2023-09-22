San Francisco reporter shares moments after he was assaulted by young teens: 'Shocking'

A San Francisco reporter shared he was assaulted while riding his bicycle by a group of young teens, and confessed it wasn't his first time being a victim of crime in the blue city.

In a video taken right after the assault, ABC7 investigative reporter Dan Noyes says he was on his way home from his bike ride when he saw a group of about 15 young teens across the street from where he was on the bike path.

That's when he said one of the kids rushed over suddenly and knocked him off his bike in an attempt to steal it.

"I came crashing to the ground. My left elbow is pretty darn sore, I hope it’s not a hairline fracture or something. But I nailed hard onto the ground. I got up, and the kid had grabbed my bike and was starting to run away," Noyes says in the video posted to X.

He shared images of heavy bruising on his arm from the fall and a doctor's note showing he suffered a broken elbow. Noyes confirmed to FOX News Digital that he suffered a broken elbow with a fractured radial head from the assault.

After Noyes warned the teen that he would be on the local news, the group of kids rode away quickly.

"Well I jumped up and went after him, and said, ‘You're about to be on Channel 7.’ The kids, at that, just scattered," he said in the social media video, while showing camera footage of the teens riding away.

Noyes said the teens appeared too young to even hold a drivers' license.

"That's crazy," the rattled reporter remarked in the aftermath.

Several people came up to offer help after the assault, he said.

In the video, he laments to a tourist from Germany that he's "sorry to see our city like this."

"Man, I've been a victim of crime before, but this was one of the more personal and shocking ones, tonight here in San Francisco," he confessed at the end of the video.

Though he posted the video to his account on Wednesday, the assault happened Sunday night, he said.

"An assault in the Presidio Sunday sent me to the hospital. I was able to get some video. US Park Police responded quickly. I was concerned about other people being targeted," the reported added in a caption to his X post.

The US Park Police confirmed to FOX News Digital that an assault occurred, and an investigation is underway. The police said anyone who had any information on the case should send a tip to their tip line at 202-379-4877 or email uspp_tipline@nps.gov.

The Bay Area reporter isn't the only journalist who's faced attacks in blue cities.

FOX News meteorologist Adam Klotz was brutally beaten on the New York City subway by a group of teens earlier this year after he intervened on behalf of an elderly man whose hair they lit on fire.

PBS reporter Jane Ferguson was also punched hard in the face by a man while riding the New York City subway in March.

FOX News' Yael Halon contributed to this report.