San Diego County official torches feds, Newsom as migrants left at transit hubs

The Border Patrol under the Biden administration has been dropping migrants at local transit hubs after they are taken into custody after crossing the border, a San Diego County official told Fox News on Tuesday.

Supervisor Jim Desmond said over the past four days, nearly 1,000 asylum seekers have been dropped at transit centers throughout the county, as "Hannity" host Gregg Jarrett played video purporting to show a recent instance of such in Oceanside, Calif.

[T]hese people are bewildered. They don't have any money for tickets or means of figuring out a system to get to family or get in touch with their loved ones. You know, they're just dropping them off," Desmond said, adding that Border Patrol is only allowed to hold the migrants in detention for so long before releasing them into the nations' interior.

The lawmaker added the county's shelters are full, remarking, "Tis the season, there's no room at the Inn."

"We're at max capacity. And so [Border Patrol] is just dropping people at transit centers and saying, ‘see you later, good luck’."

Desmond called the new practice hypocritical – pointing out how the Biden administration will at the same time criticize Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Ron DeSantis of Florida for relocating migrants to sanctuary municipalities when they are faced with the crisis in their states.

When asked about California Gov. Gavin Newsom's immigration-related policy platforms over his tenure, Desmond said Sacramento, like Washington, is not supporting San Diego at all in this regard:

"Governor Newsom has invited them all. So we got them. But we're not getting any help from the state government either. So we're at capacity, and it's just terrible for these people," he said, adding that he feels sorry for those left without fare or other resources at the transit hubs.

Jarrett noted Newsom "seems to have had a sudden epiphany" in that early in his term, he celebrated California being a sanctuary state, but now appears to show concern for the porous border and its effects in his jurisdiction.

In response to the San Diego news, the Border Patrol released a statement obtained by FOX affiliate KSWB that said they are committed to ensuring safe releasing of migrants from federal custody:

"CBP works diligently to ensure that releases are conducted in a safe manner and that all noncitizens released from custody are provided essential support upon release and may access transportation to continue to their destinations," the statement read.