San Antonio school worker allegedly says parents are ‘who creates all the problems,’ in video posted on X  

A video posted on social media platform X showed a worker at the San Antonio Independent School District saying that it is parents who are the problem creators when it comes to biological males wanting to play women’s sports.

Arthur Elizondo, who is listed as a "constituent specialist," on San Antonio Independent School District’s website, allegedly said in a video posted Wednesday by Corey DeAngelis, a senior fellow at the American Culture Project and a visiting fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research, that parents are "who creates all the problems" when it comes to biological boys competing in girls’ sports.

The video shows an undercover journalist presenting herself to Elizondo as a mom of a biological boy whose birth certificate had been changed to female, and who wants to play in girls' sports.

Elizondo was asked by an undercover journalist, who DeAngelis said is affiliated with Accuracy in Media, a citizen investigative journalism outlet, about her biological boy playing in girls' sports .

After telling Elizondo that she would move forward with submitting an altered birth certificate, Elizondo said, "I don't think anybody's going to raise any problems with that."

The undercover journalist speaks of her "child" wanting to transition from being a biological boy, saying, "Her friends knew and it wasn’t a problem, it was the parents that created a problem for her."

Elizondo responds by saying, "Sure, that’s who creates all the problems."

He was later approached by Adam Guillette, president of Accuracy in Media.

Guillette asked for clarity about the comments, and Elizondo allegedly said, "No, I'm not going to say anything! I don't know any of you guys! I don't know what you're talking about," and at one point during the video recording appeared to push Guillette who was trying to follow him into another room.

Fox News Digital reached out to Elizondo for comment as well as the San Antonio Independent School District and Dr. Jaime Aquino, superintendent of the San Antonio Independent School District, but did not immediately receive a response.

On Feb. 5, 2025, President Donald Trump signed the "No Men in Women's Sports" executive order that bars biological men from competing in girls' and women’s sports.

The order states that it is the "policy of the United States to rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities, which results in the endangerment, humiliation, and silencing of women and girls and deprives them of privacy." It also says that U.S. policy will "oppose male competitive participation in women’s sports more broadly, as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity, and truth."

"It's beyond parody that this administrator works for the Office of FAMILY Engagement when he says parents are the problem," DeAngelis, who posted the videos to X of the incident, said in a statement to Fox News Digital .

"Woke indoctrination isn't just a blue state problem," DeAngelis added. "This is the 5th Texas school district we've exposed in the past month that suggests they can get around the Texas law protecting girls' sports by finding loopholes (like changing the child's sex on their birth certificate)."

DeAngelis added that "Parents need the power to vote with their feet to schools that align with their values. School choice, by definition, promotes family engagement while giving public schools an incentive to respect the wishes of parents."

